National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Because of Murray's health, the Penguins recalled goaltender Casey DeSmith from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

Murray sustained the injury on Monday in Pittsburgh's 5-4 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The 23-year-old exited the contest with 4:21 remaining in the second period after Flyers forward Jakub Voracek crashed into him during a breakaway.

--

Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane and Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba were fined $5,000 apiece by the NHL for separate incidents.

Kane, 29, was fined for slashing Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie with 4:13 remaining in the third period of the Blackhawks' 7-3 win on Monday in Chicago. The 2016 Hart Trophy recipient was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

--

Florida Panthers forward Evgenii Dadonov is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks with a shoulder injury.

Dadonov, 28, sustained the injury midway into the third period of Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks following a hit by defenseman Cody Franson in front of the net.