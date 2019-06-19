Reuters Sports News

Nationals' Scherzer starting with broken nose

Published : June 19, 2019 Updated : June 19, 2019
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies despite a broken nose.

The team confirmed Scherzer is making the start when it released its lineup for the nightcap.

Scherzer was injured Tuesday when he bunted a ball and it caromed right into his nose. He also is sporting a bruise around his right eye.

The Nationals said a CT scan was negative.

 

The right-handed Scherzer (5-5, 2.81 ERA) will try to pitch Washington to a sweep. The Nationals posted a 6-2 win in Game 1.

--Field Level Media

