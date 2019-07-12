NBA announces new replay, coach's challenges leaders

The NBA is promoting referee Jason Phillips to lead its replay center as Replay Center Operations Principal. Joe Borgia, the current leader of the replay center, will move into a different role where he will oversee the implementation of coach's challenges.
The board of governors voted earlier this week to approve the use of a coach's challenge on a one-year trial basis next season.
The league announced the moves Friday.
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: New York City celebrates U.S. women's soccer team23 Pictures
- PHOTOS: NYC 2019 Pride Parade31 Pictures
Phillips has worked in the NBA for 19 seasons and has officiated nine Finals games. He was injured for most of the 2017-18 season, where he spent time in the replay center.
Borgia -- who is the NBA's Senior Vice President, Replay and Referee Operations -- has worked for the NBA as an official and executive for over 30 years.
"We see this as a win-win and part of our leadership succession process," said Byron Spruell, the NBA's president of league operations, to ESPN. "The coaches' challenge (is) a significant initiative and we can have Joe focus on that while he helps Jason with the transition. Joe brings a lot of experience and knowledge and there will be some sticky scenarios with the coaches' challenge."
--Field Level Media