NBA draft notebook: Duke's Bolden to stay in draft

Duke center Marques Bolden will keep his name in the 2019 NBA Draft, leaving the Blue Devils with a year of eligibility remaining.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports announced Bolden has signed with an agent.

Overshadowed by freshman teammates Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, Bolden appeared in 35 games (21 starts) for the Blue Devils, averaging 5.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19 minutes.

Players have until Wednesday night to finalize their draft plans. Those who stay in the draft but are not selected cannot return to play in college.

-- Duke's Javin DeLaurier will return to Durham, N.C. for his senior season, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

In the 2018-19 season, DeLaurier averaged 3.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game. He appeared in 38 games, starting 16.

--LSU guards Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mays will return to the Tigers, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Taylor started 24 of 35 games last season, averaging 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. Mays started every game, averaging 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals.

--Louisville forward V.J. King will give up his final year of eligibility and stay in the draft, he announced on Twitter.

In three seasons with the Cardinals, King played in 101 games (48 starts) and averaged 6.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

