NBA: National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul will return from a three-game injury absence to play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Paul has been sidelined due to a groin injury. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed Paul would be in the lineup. Houston, which lost its last four games, is 15-1 when Paul is in the lineup and 10-7 when he sits out.

Also, the NBA confirmed two offensive foul calls against Rockets star James Harden in the final seconds of Thursday's game with the Boston Celtics were correct. Harden bitterly complained after the 99-98 loss about the two calls made in the final 7.3 seconds.

Boston guard Marcus Smart was the defender in each instance and the NBA's report stated "Harden dislodges Smart from his legal guarding position" on both occasions.

- - -

The Toronto Raptors suspended power forward Serge Ibaka one game for a violation of team rules.

The suspension, which was announced hours before Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, resulted from an altercation that took place between Ibaka and a team staff member after a 124-107 loss at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Ibaka is averaging 13.8 points on 50.5 percent shooting and six rebounds in 30 games.

- - -

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay will miss at least two weeks due to a right heel injury, according to the team.

An MRI exam performed Friday detected inflammation in the bursa sac. Gay departed Thursday's game against the New York Knicks due to soreness in the heel.

Gay will be re-evaluated in two weeks to see if rest and rehab cure the ailment. The 31-year-old forward is averaging 11.6 points.