NBA notebook: Davis bullish about Lakers' roster

Anthony Davis met the media in Los Angeles on Saturday for the first time since he was traded to the Lakers and expressed his enthusiasm about joining LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins to create one of the NBA's top trios.

"I'll put our roster up against anybody," Davis, a six-time All-Star, told the media. "In a seven-game series, I think we'll come out victorious."

General manager Rob Pelinka called the acquisition of Davis a "history-shifting" moment for the franchise.

The Lakers agreed to acquire Davis on June 15, sending Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and three first-round draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans. The trade was finalized last weekend under NBA rules.

--Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, announced in May as part of Australia's 2019 FIBA World Cup team, is now "doubtful" to play in the event, according to a report from ESPN.

Simmons, who turns 23 next Saturday, is coming off an All-Star season in which he averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 79 games for the Sixers. Simmons was born in Australia and lived there until he moved to the United States in 2013 to play high school basketball.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, citing Simmons' agent Rich Paul, reported that it's more likely the young playmaking guard will focus this summer on getting ready for his third NBA season rather than the World Cup. Simmons and the team are also working out the details on a reported five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension, Wojnarowski reported earlier this month.

--The Utah Jazz are bringing in former second-round pick Nigel Williams-Goss on a three-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Williams-Goss, who turns 25 in September, has played the past two seasons in Europe after the Jazz made him the 55th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He helped Gonzaga reach the national championship game that year against North Carolina. Williams-Goss played last season for Olympiacos Piraeus of the Greek Basketball League, averaging 9.2 points and 4.2 assists, and shooting 37.0 percent from 3-point range.

Williams-Goss, who projects as a back-of-the-roster combo guard for the Jazz, will have a guaranteed contract next season, according to Eurohoops.net. The Jazz will pay the Greek club $1 million to release Williams-Goss.

--The Atlanta Hawks waived guard Jaylen Adams, one week before his $1.45 million contract for next season would have become guaranteed.

Adams played in 34 games for Atlanta last season, averaging 3.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game. The 23-year-old also played with the G League's Erie BayHawks and averaged 15.3 points and 6.4 assists in 20 starts.

Adams was a member of the Hawks' squad that went 2-3 in the Las Vegas Summer League. He made just 9 of 36 shots during in four games.

--The Houston Rockets invited former No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Bennett to training camp.

The 26-year-old forward last played an NBA game with the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 5, 2017.

Bennett, the top pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013 out of UNLV, agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with Houston, The Athletic reported. He has played parts of four seasons with four teams, averaging 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 151 games (four starts) with the Cavaliers (2013-14), Minnesota Timberwolves (2014-15), Toronto Raptors (2015-16) and Nets (2016-17).

(Field Level Media)