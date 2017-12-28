NBA: Rondo tallies 25 assists for highest total in 21 years

(Reuters) - New Orleans point guard Rajon Rondo dished out an NBA season-high 25 assists on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets to become the first player to reach the total in 21 years.

Rondo delivered the 25 assists in just 30 minutes to help the Pelicans top the Nets 128-113.

Jason Kidd was the last player to achieve 25 assists back in 1996. The record for most assists in a single NBA game is held by Scott Skiles, who tallied 30 in 1990.

Rondo, who joined the Pelicans on a one-year deal in the off-season, put his passing skills on full display in helping four New Orleans players score more than 20 points on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Rondo had a previous career-best of 24 assists.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney)