Reuters Sports News

Netherlands and Sweden head to extra time after semi-final ends goalless

By Reuters Sports News
Published : July 03, 2019
By Christian Radnedge

By Christian Radnedge

LYON, France (Reuters) - The Netherlands and Sweden were playing extra time in their women’s World Cup semi-final after they finished 0-0 at the end of the regulation 90 minutes on Wednesday.

The match was a tight, defensive contest. The best chances came early in the second half when Sweden defender Nilla Fischer hit the post and Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema had her header tipped on to the bar shortly afterwards.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

If it remains a draw after extra time, the match will go to penalties to decide who will face the United States in Sunday's final.

 

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Related Articles
Tags:
Reuters Sports
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries