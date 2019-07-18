NFL notebook: Amputated Norton out of hospital after losing arm

Two weeks after a car accident led to him losing his left arm, Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton walked out of a Miami hospital Thursday afternoon after being discharged, offering his gratitude after his life-changing amputation.

The 22-year-old Norton, who underwent six surgeries since his July 4 wreck, spoke on camera briefly from the parking lot at Jackson Memorial Hospital and thanked his numerous supporters through the ordeal.

"I just want to give a big thank you first of all to God for me still being here," Norton said. "Second of all to Jackson Medical Center. They did a great job. They took great care of me while I was in here.

Norton, who played at the University of Miami, said that several Dolphins teammates and coaches saw him in the hospital often, and cited first-year head coach Brian Flores as a daily guest to his room since the career-ending accident. NFL officials have said league and team insurance will cover his medical bills.

--A 64-year-old Missouri man who aimed a laser pointer at New England quarterback Tom Brady's face during the AFC Championship pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and must pay a $500 fine.

Dwyan Morgan of Lee's Summit faced up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in April. The incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 37-31 overtime win against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 20.

A photographer for KMBC in Kansas City recorded evidence of a green laser shining in Brady's face. Prosecutors did not say how investigators were able to determine that Morgan was allegedly involved. Morgan has been banned for life from the stadium.

--The Denver Broncos signed wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., filling out their 90-man roster.

Contract terms were not announced. He takes the spot of Aaron Burbridge, who unexpectedly retired Wednesday at age 25 and was waived.

Dunbar, a 23-year-old Houston product who went undrafted in 2018, spent most of last year on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, appearing in just one game. In college, he caught 180 passes for 2,430 yards, adding 11 touchdowns for the Cougars.

--Field Level Media