NHL notebook: Sharks re-sign F Labanc

The San Jose Sharks re-signed restricted free agent forward Kevin Labanc to a one-year deal Monday.

He appeared in all 82 games in 2018-19, setting career highs in his third NHL season with 17 goals and 39 assists.

Labanc, 23, added four goals and five assists in 20 playoff games as San Jose reached the Western Conference finals.

The team did not provide financial terms of the contract.

--Zach Sanford and the St. Louis Blues agreed to terms on a two-year, $3 million deal, allowing the forward to avoid arbitration.

Sanford, 24, registered eight goals and 12 assists in 60 regular-season games in 2018-19. He added four points (one goal, three assists) in eight playoff games as St. Louis won its first Stanley Cup.

The Washington Capitals selected Sanford in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. They traded him to St. Louis in February 2017.

--Defenseman Ryan Graves signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche, avoiding arbitration.

The Denver Post reported the contract is worth $735,000.

Graves, 24, made his NHL debut on Dec. 27 against the Vegas Golden Knights. In 26 games with the Avalanche, he had five points (three goals, two assists).

