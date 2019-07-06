Nishikori racks up milestones at Wimbledon

LONDON (Reuters) - Kei Nishikori's quiet-but-efficient victory at Wimbledon on Saturday will feature in no tournament highlight retrospectives, but it did make some milestones.

The 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over American Steve Johnson marked the player's 400th tour-level match win and saw him reach the round of 16 for a fourth time, sharing the Japanese record with Ai Sugiyama.

The eighth seed will next face Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the quarter-finals.

