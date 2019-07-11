Ortiz undergoes third surgery related to gunshot wound

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz underwent additional surgery as he continues to recover from a gunshot wound sustained more than a month ago.

"Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound," his wife, Tiffany, said in a statement issued Thursday by the team. "The operation was performed by Dr. David King at Massachusetts General Hospital. David is recovering well and is in good spirits.

"We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time."

Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back on June 9 as he sat at a club in the Dominican Republic. Local officials have said Ortiz was shot in a case of mistaken identity and have an least 14 people in custody in connection with the shooting.

The retired slugger, known as Big Papi, had surgery for internal injuries that evening, then was flown to Boston the following day and underwent a second operation.

Doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his colon and intestines in the initial surgery. Ortiz also sustained liver damage.

--Field Level Media