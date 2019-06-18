Panama beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 at Gold Cup

(Reuters) - Panama scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-0 Gold Cup win over Trinidad and Tobago in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday.

After a lackluster first half, Panama took the lead in the 53rd minute when they intercepted a pass deep in opposition territory before Armando Cooper netted his first Gold Cup goal.

Panama doubled their advantage in the 68th minute through Edgar Barcenas after Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip had blocked several shots in quick succession.

Trinidad and Tobago's next game in Group D is against the United States in Cleveland on Saturday while Panama face Guyana.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll;Editing by Peter Rutherford)