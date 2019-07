GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) - Briton Adam Peaty won his third consecutive 100 meters breaststroke world title on Monday.

Peaty, who set a world record on Sunday by swimming 56.88 in the semi-finals, touched home in 57.14, ahead of compatriot James Wilby (58.46) and China's Yan Zibei (58.63)

