Penguins sign Finnish goalie Larmi

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Finnish goaltender Emil Larmi to a two-year, entry-level contract that pays $700,000 annually.

The deal was announced by general manager Jim Rutherford.

Larmi, 22, recently led HPK of Finland's top professional league, Liiga, to a championship, going 12-6 with a 1.72 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. He also had two shutouts in the finals.

Larmi went undrafted in the NHL.

In Pittsburgh, he'll join Penguins prospect Niclas Almari, who he played with at HPK.

"Emil is coming off of a fantastic playoff run with HPK, and has proved himself to be one of the best goaltenders in Liiga," said Penguins goalie coach Andy Chiodo.

"He's an athletic and mobile goaltender that reads the game well and is highly competitive. We are excited for Emil to join our organization as he transitions to life and hockey in North America."

Larmi posted a 50-44-29 record, 2.07 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and 15 shutouts in three seasons with HPK.

