Player needs treatment after U.S. Open ace

PEBBLE BEACH, CA. (Reuters) - Kevin O'Connell is still down to play in the U.S. Open, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday, despite reports that he needed medical treatment during a practice round following a hole-in-one.

The USGA confirmed that a player had been treated during Tuesday's practice after he aced the par-three seventh, the shortest hole in major championship golf, and became ill.

He was treated at the location and returned to the locker room by cart, it said.

The USGA would not confirm the name of the player but according to a report on GolfChannel.com the distressed golfer was 30-year-old Mid-American champion O'Connell.

He is scheduled to tee off in Thursday’s opening round of the U.S. Open alongside Billy Hurley III and Brian Davis.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Pebble Beach. Editing by Ken Ferris)