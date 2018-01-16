Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters Sports News

Poland's Kubica to be Williams Formula One reserve driver

By
Reuters Sports News
 Published : January 16, 2018
Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Poland's former grand prix winner Robert Kubica will be the reserve and development driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

Russian Sergey Sirotkin was earlier announced as a race driver for the former champions, partnering Canadian Lance Stroll.

Kubica, 33, had been hoping to get the race seat and return to the starting grid for the first time since a 2011 rally accident partially severed his right arm.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending