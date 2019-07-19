Raiders' stadium cost in Vegas soars to $1.9 billion

The high stakes for building an NFL stadium for the Raiders in Las Vegas continues to rise with the latest cost estimate now coming in at $1.9 billion, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A report indicated that $40 million was being added to the cost in order to give the venue 20 more additional suites and a new club area near the north end zone.

The Raiders are expected to move into the stadium for the 2020 season, playing on a natural grass field under a translucent roof. Stadium plans call for it to have sliding doors that will open to give a view of the nearby Las Vegas Strip. The UNLV football program is also expected to use the facility.

Nearly $1 billion already has been spent on the 65,000-seat stadium, with the final three of 26 steel trusses expected to be installed in the next few weeks.

A 0.88-percent tax on Clark County hotel rooms is expected to pick up $750 million of the price tag.

A total of at least 46 annual events are expected to be held in the stadium, including concerts, MMA-style events and monster truck shows. The NCAA men's basketball committee reportedly toured the facility this month with a future Final Four possible.

-Field Level Media