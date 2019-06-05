Rain clouds hang over Roland Garros as grand slam program is hit

PARIS (Reuters) - Dark rain clouds hung ominously over Roland Garros on Wednesday as organizers grappled with scheduling changes.

Just a smattering of tennis was played in the morning, retired greats entertaining the early crowds, before rain set in.

All courts at the stadium were covered with red tarpaulins and spectators in the stands were sheltering under umbrellas.

A mixed-doubles semi-final had been due to start at 1300 local time. Women's champion Simona Halep is due to play American Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals at 1400 on Court Philippe Chatrier, while on Court Suzanne Lenglen Madison Keys and Ashleigh Barty are due to face off for a spot in the semis.

Rain is forecast all day.

