Rain washes out second day's play at Queen's Club

(Reuters) - Rain forced the cancellation of the second day's play at the Queen's Club Championships on Tuesday, with matches involving the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Juan Martin del Potro rescheduled for Wednesday.

As many as 10 singles matches and two doubles contests were set to be played on Tuesday but spells of rain led to a number of false starts before the organizers were forced to cancel the day's play after 1700 local time (1600GMT).

The washout meant Britain's former world number one Andy Murray's comeback was pushed back by 24 hours to Thursday, five months after what he has described as "life-changing" hip resurfacing surgery following his first round exit at the Australian Open.

The 32-year-old Scot will partner Spain's Feliciano Lopez in the doubles competition.

The Queen's Club tournament is a traditional warm-up event for the Wimbledon Championships which start on July 1.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)