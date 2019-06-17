Randle opting out of Pelicans deal

Julius Randle might not be part of the new-look, post-Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans.

The 6-foot-9 Randle signed a one-year contract with the Pelicans last summer that included a $9.1 million player option for 2019-20. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Randle will decline the option and become a free agent.

The Pelicans agreed to trade All-NBA star Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for a hefty return of players and draft picks. They now have the No. 1 and 4 overall picks in Thursday night's draft, and all indications are the Pelicans will select Zion Williamson of Duke with the top pick.

The No. 4 pick could be traded.

The Pelicans and Randle could negotiate a new deal, or Randle could pursue another team.

The 24-year-old had his best season as a pro last year, averaging a career-high 21.4 points per game to go with 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also emerged as a three-point threat, making 34.4 percent of his attempts.

He played his first four NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, who made Randle the No. 7 overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft.

--Field Level Media