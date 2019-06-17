Rangers acquire D Trouba in trade with Jets

The New York Rangers acquired defenseman Jacob Trouba from the Winnipeg Jets on Monday in exchange for defenseman Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft.

Trouba, 25, set career highs in assists (42) and points (50) last season, playing in all 82 regular-season games for the first time in his career. Among defensemen, he tied for ninth in the league in assists and was 13th in points.

Trouba, selected by Winnipeg with the ninth pick in the 2012 draft, has played in 408 games for the Jets in the past six seasons, with 137 assists and 42 goals.

He played last season on a one-year, $5.5 million contract awarded via arbitration, and he has one year remaining as a restricted free agent. The Rangers will need to extend a $5.5 million qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season before working on a long-term extension, as Trouba can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Pionk, who turns 24 in July, has appeared in 101 games for the Rangers in the past two seasons, with 33 assists and seven goals.

The 20th pick in this year's draft, which begins Friday, originally belonged to the Jets before they sent it to the Rangers while acquiring forward Kevin Hayes in February.

