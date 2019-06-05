Reuters Sports News

Raptors crush shorthanded Warriors, take 2-1 Finals lead

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 06, 2019
(Reuters) - The Toronto Raptors defeated a shorthanded Golden State Warriors squad 123-109 in Oakland on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

The Raptors won behind a balanced attack that saw five players score in double digits and timely defensive stops, including five blocks by forward Serge Ibaka.

The Raptors overcame a 47-point performance by Warriors point guard Stephen Curry - a playoff career high - but it was not enough for the two-time defending champions.

Warriors were forced to play without starting shooting guard Klay Thompson, who injured his hamstring in Game Two, and two-times Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined with a right calf strain since May 8.

 

The Warriors were also without backup big man Devon Looney, who suffered a fracture in Game Two and has been ruled out for the remainder of the series.

Game Four is on Friday in Oakland.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

