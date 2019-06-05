Raptors crush shorthanded Warriors, take 2-1 Finals lead

-
1/141/14Reuters
-
2/142/14Reuters
-
3/143/14Reuters
-
4/144/14Reuters
-
5/145/14Reuters
-
6/146/14Reuters
-
7/147/14Reuters
-
8/148/14Reuters
-
9/149/14Reuters
-
10/1410/14Reuters
-
11/1411/14Reuters
-
12/1412/14Reuters
-
13/1413/14Reuters
-
14/1414/14Reuters
(Reuters) - The Toronto Raptors defeated a shorthanded Golden State Warriors squad 123-109 in Oakland on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.
The Raptors won behind a balanced attack that saw five players score in double digits and timely defensive stops, including five blocks by forward Serge Ibaka.
The Raptors overcame a 47-point performance by Warriors point guard Stephen Curry - a playoff career high - but it was not enough for the two-time defending champions.
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: Celebrities attend 'Avengers: Endgame' premiere in Los Angeles29 Pictures
- PHOTOS: This Pakistani waiter looks just like Peter Dinklage8 Pictures
Warriors were forced to play without starting shooting guard Klay Thompson, who injured his hamstring in Game Two, and two-times Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined with a right calf strain since May 8.
The Warriors were also without backup big man Devon Looney, who suffered a fracture in Game Two and has been ruled out for the remainder of the series.
Game Four is on Friday in Oakland.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)