Raptors now heavy favorites to knock off Warriors

The Toronto Raptors are heavy favorites to win their first NBA championship after taking a 3-1 lead on the Golden State Warriors, while star Kawhi Leonard is now the overwhelming favorite to take home MVP honors.

The Warriors were still favored to defend their title after dropping Game 3, but that all changed following Friday night's 105-92 loss. With two road wins in the series, the Raptors only need to win one of the next three games, including two chances at home.

PointsBet now lists the Raptors at -715 to win the series, BetStars and FanDuel both have them at -700 and SugarHouse lists Toronto at -590.

However, if the Warriors are able to win Game 5 in Toronto on Monday night, the money then returns to Golden State running the table and winning in seven games.

BetStars Series Odds:

Raptors 4-1: -167

Warriors 4-3: +450

Raptors 4-3: +550

Raptors 4-2: +600

Leonard has also overtaken Stephen Curry as the MVP favorite.

PointsBet has Leonard at -715, while Curry has dropped to +500. FanDuel lists Leonard at -650 and Curry at +450, while SugarHouse is at -500/+500 for the two favorites.

