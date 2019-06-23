Real Madrid to launch women's team in top flight: Spanish media

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid will launch a women's team which will compete in the top flight from next season, Spanish media reported.

Spanish newspaper El Pais said Madrid have purchased CD Tacon, based in the Spanish capital who have won promotion to the Liga Iberdrola, for 400,000 euros.

The club will be absorbed by the 13-times European champions and will train and play at Real's training ground.

Madrid declined to comment on the reports.

Real have long been criticized for not having a women's team while their biggest rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid regularly compete for titles.

Atletico have won the last two editions of the Liga Iberdrola while Barcelona reached the final of this season's Champions League final, losing to Olympique Lyonnais.

A game between Atletico and Barcelona this year played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium was watched by over 60,000 supporters, a record attendance for a women's match.

Other major Spanish clubs such as Real Betis, Sevilla, Valencia and Real Sociedad also have women's teams which compete in the Liga Iberdrola.

