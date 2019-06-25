Red Sox activate P Wright following 80-game suspension

The Boston Red Sox activated right-handed pitcher Steven Wright from the restricted list Tuesday after he served an 80-game suspension without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Boston transferred pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster, while optioning pitcher Josh A. Smith to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear a spot on the 25-man roster.

Wright, 34, is likely to fill a role for the Red Sox as a multi-inning reliever. The knuckleballer appeared in 20 games last season with four starts, posting a 3-1 record and a 2.68 ERA in 53 2/3 innings.

Wright did not appear for the Red Sox during their postseason run to the World Series title. He was replaced on the roster after Game 1 of the American League Division Series because of inflammation and a loose body in his left knee, which was surgically repaired in May 2017.

His suspension started with the beginning of the season after he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2), according to the league.

Wright made five rehab appearances with Triple-A Pawtucket this month, going 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in 9 2/3 innings. He last pitched on Saturday, throwing two scoreless innings against Indianapolis.

Wright has appeared in 75 games (44 starts) for Boston over the past six seasons, earning All-Star status in 2016, when he finished 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA in 24 starts. He has a career mark of 24-15 with a 3.77 ERA, striking out 266 and walking 128 in 341 1/3 innings.

Smith is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 appearances (two starts) with the Red Sox this season.

--Field Level Media