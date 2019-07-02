Reuters Sports News

Report: 76ers offer Simmons five-year, $168 million max deal

Published : July 02, 2019
The Philadelphia 76ers offered a five-year, $168 million maximum contract extension to point guard Ben Simmons, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

The team and agent Rich Paul are expected to iron out the details and reach an agreement, according to the report.

Simmons, who turns 23 later this month, made his first All-Star team in the 2018-19 season and averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 79 starts.

The 6-foot-10 Australian was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and won NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2017-18.

 

--Field Level Media

