Report: Celtics to waive F Yabusele

The Boston Celtics will waive forward Guerschon Yabusele, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Wednesday.

Boston selected Yabusele, a native of France, with the No. 16 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played the next season overseas before coming over to play for the Celtics, but he failed to make an impact.

In two seasons in Boston, Yabusele played in 74 games (five starts), averaging 2.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 6.6 minutes per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 32.3 percent (21 of 65) from beyond the arc.

Waiving Yabusele opens a roster spot, perhaps for 7-foot-7 Tacko Fall, an undrafted rookie free agent who is playing for the Celtics in the NBA Summer League.

--Field Level Media