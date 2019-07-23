Report: Cowboys C Frederick ready for camp

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick, who missed last season as he recovered from Guillain-Barre syndrome, is expected to be active for the start of training camp on Saturday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Frederick, 28, was diagnosed with the rare auto-immune disorder during training camp last year. He has been with the Cowboys since they drafted him in the first round out of Wisconsin in 2013. He started all 80 regular-season games and three playoff games in his first five seasons, earning four Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2016.

"This is very good news for this Cowboys' offensive line, still the strength of their team," Rapoport said on the NFL Network. "He has, in fact, returned to full form."

Frederick participated in individual drills in offseason workouts, when he also was recovering from hernia and shoulder surgeries.

He told reporters in April that he had never heard of Guillain-Barre syndrome -- in which the body's immune system attacks nerves -- before he was diagnosed. He said it also took doctors awhile to figure out the cause of his symptoms, which included stingers and numbness in his toes or hands.

Frederick said the thought crossed his mind that he might never play again.

"But once the improvement started, and it happened at such an impressive rate, it makes you think, 'OK, maybe there is a chance here,'" he said. "And if it continues at this rate, I don't see any reason why I can't be back to 100 percent."

--Field Level Media