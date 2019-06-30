Reuters Sports News

Report: Dallas, Powell to agree to three-year, $33M deal

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 30, 2019 Updated : June 30, 2019
Reuters

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to come to terms with big man Dwight Powell on a three-year, $33 million contract extension soon after free agency begins Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

Powell opted into his contract for the 2019-20 season but an extension would keep him in Dallas through the 2023 season.

Last season, Powell played in 77 games (22 starts) and averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 21.6 minutes.

He turns 28 in July.

 

--Field Level Media

