Report: ESPN's McShay out of running for role with Jets

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has removed himself from consideration for a job in the New York Jets' front office, according to his network colleague Chris Mortensen.

McShay, 42, told ESPN's Rich Cimini last weekend that new Jets general manager Joe Douglas "is considering multiple options and I'm one of the options."

Douglas and McShay were teammates at Richmond in the mid-1990s. After injuring his back, McShay stopping playing and performed a variety of duties for the Spiders, including videotaping practices and evaluating players.

McShay has been part of ESPN's draft coverage since 2006.

Mortensen tweeted that Champ Kelly, the Chicago Bears' assistant director of player personnel, is a "prominent candidate" to join Douglas' personnel staff with the Jets.

--Field Level Media