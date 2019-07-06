Report: Lakers bring back Caldwell-Pope, McGee

After missing out on Kawhi Leonard but landing Danny Green, the Los Angeles Lakers moved early Saturday to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee to help fill out their roster, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The Lakers had hoped to add Leonard to the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the former Raptors star chose the crosstown Clippers instead.

Caldwell-Pope, 26, played the last two seasons with the Lakers after four years in Detroit and averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 24.8 minutes while appearing in all 82 games last season.

His deal is said to be for two years and $16 million.

McGee, 31, is coming off his first year in Los Angeles and gives the Lakers a veteran presence to work alongside Davis. McGee averaged a career-best 12.0 points to go with 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in just 22.3 minutes per game last season. He started 62 of the 75 games he played in.

His deal is reportedly worth $8.2 million over two years and has a player option.

