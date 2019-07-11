Report: NYPD investigating slurs directed at Rapinoe

Posters featuring Women's World Cup star Megan Rapinoe were defaced, with slurs written on them, and police in New York City said they are investigating the action as a hate crime, according to multiple reports.

The vandalized posters were found inside the Bryant Park subway station in midtown Manhattan.

The city honored Rapinoe and her teammates, who won the United States' fourth Women's World Cup title in a 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday, on Wednesday morning with a victory parade through the Canyon of Heroes.

Rapinoe, a lesbian, is active in LGBTQ issues and is outspoken about gender equity. She also notably sparred with President Donald Trump on Twitter while the team was in France for the World Cup competition.

Hate crimes in New York City are up 64 percent this year, NBC News reported, citing statistics from the NYPD.

--Field Level Media