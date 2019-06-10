Report: Pelicans to name Cash to key front-office role

Former WNBA star Swin Cash will assume a prominent role in the front office of the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN reported Monday.

Cash will be named vice president of basketball operations and team development, the network said. Her duties will include scouting, as well as developing players on and off the court.

David Griffin, the Pelicans' newly hired executive president of basketball operations, is continuing to fill out the front office to guide the team through a critical offseason. The Pelicans have the No. 1 selection in the June 20 NBA draft and also must come up with a plan either to make disgruntled All-Star forward Anthony Davis happy or trade him.

Griffin already has hired ex-NBA player Trajan Langdon to serve as general manager, as well as Aaron Nelson as vice president of player care and performance. Nelson formerly was head trainer with the Phoenix Suns.

The 30-year-old Cash played collegiately at UConn, where she won two national titles. She spent 15 seasons in the WNBA, winning three championships, and was a four-time All-Star. She also was a member of two gold-medal Olympic teams.

In 2017, the New York Liberty hired her as director of franchise development.

