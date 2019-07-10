Reports: Durant's contract with Nets has player option

Kevin Durant's four-year, $164 million contact with the Brooklyn Nets includes a player option for the final year, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported that the Nets' other big free agent acquisition, point guard Kyrie Irving, also has a final-year player option on his four-year deal worth $142 million.

Durant has the option to opt out of his deal after the 2021-22 season, which could give the Nets just two healthy seasons from the 10-time All-Star. He is expected to miss the 2019-20 season with a ruptured Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Durant, who turns 31 in September, averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 78 games for the Golden State Warriors last season. He has career averages of 27 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 849 games.

Other potential free agents in 2022 include LeBron James, Stephen Curry and James Harden.

