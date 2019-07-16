Reports: Knicks finalize deals with Bullock, Morris

The New York Knicks signed free agent forwards Reggie Bullock and Marcus Morris to contracts, according to reports on Tuesday.

Bullock agreed to a two-year, $8.2 million deal with a team option for the second season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said. The two sides initially agreed to a two-year, $21 million pact, but unspecified medical issues forced them to rework the numbers.

Morris' deal is for one year and $15 million, according to multiple reports.

Bullock, 28, averaged 11.3 points in 63 games (60 starts) last season, split between the Detroit Pistons (44 games) and the Los Angeles Lakers (19). He has a career average of 6.8 points over 272 games (119 starts) in six NBA seasons.

Morris spent the past two seasons with the Boston Celtics and averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 75 games (53 starts) in the 2018-19 season.

He originally agreed to join the San Antonio Spurs this off season but changed his mind, choosing the Knicks instead.

The 29-year-old Morris has career averages of 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 545 games (292 starts) over eight NBA seasons.

