Rockets' Harden slams officials after second straight 50-point game

(Reuters) - Houston Rockets guard James Harden exploded for his second consecutive 50-point game and then hit out at the officials after being ejected late in his team's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Harden tallied 51 points as the Rockets fell 128-118 but suffered through frustrating final minutes that ended with him fouling out and then being ejected following an exchange with a referee.

"(Expletive) calls," Harden told reporters when asked about his frustration. "I'm tired of hearing 'I made a mistake,' or 'I didn't see it'.

"That's frustrating when you hear it as a player. I know we all make mistakes, but it's just frustrating."

Harden's tough finish to the night included just two points, two turnovers and three fouls in the final 2:20.

Despite that, Harden became the last player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to register consecutive 50-point outings.

He also scored 51 in a defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

