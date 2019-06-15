Reuters Sports News

Rutschman wins Howser Trophy

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 15, 2019 Updated : June 15, 2019
Reuters

Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman won the Dick Howser Trophy as the college baseball player of the year.

The Baltimore Orioles recently selected Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. He batted .411 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs and had a .751 slugging percentage and .575 on-base percentage for the Beavers.

Rutschman won the Golden Spikes Award -- also given to the nation's top player -- earlier this week.

--Field Level Media

 
