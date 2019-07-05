Reuters Sports News

Serena, Murray's Wimbledon mixed doubles match rescheduled

By Reuters Sports News
Published : July 05, 2019
London (Reuters) - Serena Williams and Andy Murray's mixed doubles first-round match at Wimbledon was canceled on Friday evening by organizers, who rescheduled it to be played on Saturday.

The two tennis stars had teamed up on Wednesday to play in the event. Serena is still competing in the singles, while Murray hasn't played singles since the start of the year because of injury, but appears to be making a tentative comeback through doubles.

The celebrity pair had been due to play Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi on Centre Court, but moments after the preceding match went to a third set at around 7:15pm local time, organizers announced the mixed doubles clash was being canceled.

It was later rescheduled for Saturday on a court, and at a time, “to be arranged”.

 

(Reporting by Ossian Shine, editing by Ed Osmond)

