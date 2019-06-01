Reuters Sports News

Sluggish Thiem into French Open fourth round

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 01, 2019 Updated : June 01, 2019
  • 1/5
    1/5
    Reuters
  • 2/5
    2/5
    Reuters
  • 3/5
    3/5
    Reuters
  • 4/5
    4/5
    Reuters
  • 5/5
    5/5
    Reuters
    • Back to top

PARIS (Reuters) - Last year's runner-up Dominic Thiem of Austria overcame a second-set blip as he huffed and puffed into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5 win against Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas on Saturday.

The fourth seed lost control at times on Court Suzanne Lenglen, but his bludgeoning forehand made the difference as he set up a meeting with local favorite Gael Monfils.

Monfils had no trouble seeing off fellow Frenchman Antoine Hoang, whose wild-card run came to an end in a 6-3 6-2 6-3 defeat on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

Thiem's opponent, world number 47 and claycourt expert Cuevas, was a tougher nut to crack but it was a matter of when, not if, for the Austrian.

 

(This story corrects Cuevas's first name)

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Lawrence)

Related Articles
Tags:
Reuters Sports
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries