Son rescues point for Spurs against West Ham

(Reuters) - - Son Heung-min's superb equalizer rescued a point for Tottenham Hotspur as they drew 1-1 with West Ham United in the Premier League derby at Wembley on Thursday.

Pedro Obiang's 70th-minute piledriver looked like giving West Ham a smash-and-grab victory after they spent virtually all evening manning a claret and blue defensive barricade.

But with Tottenham becoming increasingly desperate South Korean Son finally beat West Ham keeper Adrian with an unstoppable swerving effort seven minutes from time.

Defeat would have been harsh on fifth-placed Tottenham who had 31 attempts to West Ham's three although the draw left them three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

David Moyes's improving West Ham moved up a place to 15th, two points above the relegation zone.

