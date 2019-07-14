Strycova and Hseih take Wimbledon women's doubles title

LONDON (Reuters) - Czech Barbora Strycova completed a memorable Wimbledon as she and partner Su-Wei Hsieh claimed the women's doubles title on Sunday, beating Canada/China duo Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu 6-2 6-4.

After the spine-tingling drama of the earlier men's singles final, Strycova and her Taiwanese partner brought the curtain down on the fortnight with a straightforward victory.

They became the first team to lift the doubles title at Wimbledon without dropping a set since Serena and Venus Williams in 2009.

Strycova, 33, also became the oldest Wimbledon singles semi-final debutant when she lost to Serena Williams on Thursday.

It was great day for Taiwanese players with Latisha Chan teaming up with Croatian Ivan Dodig to win the mixed doubles, beating Jelena Ostapenko and 42-year-old Swede Robert Lindstedt 6-2 6-3 in the final.

