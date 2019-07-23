Reuters Sports News

Swimming: Scott, le Clos fail to line up for 100 freestyle heats

By Reuters Sports News
Published : July 23, 2019
  • 1/3
    1/3
    Reuters
  • 2/3
    2/3
    Reuters
  • 3/3
    3/3
    Reuters
    • Back to top

GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) - South African Chad le Clos and Britain's Duncan Scott, who caused uproar at the world swimming championships on Tuesday by refusing to shake China's Sun Yang on the podium, were missing from their 100 meters freestyle heat on Wednesday.

Sun is swimming under a cloud in Gwangju with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) set to hear a doping case against him in September.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Sports
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries