Tennis: Anderson, Isner to lead Team World in Laver Cup

(Reuters) - World number eight Kevin Anderson will lead John McEnroe's Team World at the Laver Cup in Geneva in September, with John Isner, Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov also named to take on Team Europe.

The Laver Cup, a three-day team event between Europe and the rest of the world, became an official part of the ATP Tour in May this year following its runaway success in its first two editions in Prague and Chicago.

The event, named after Australian great Rod Laver, who won 11 Grand Slams between 1960 and 1969, drew sellout crowds last year as a number of top-ranked players such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic took part with the Europeans winning 13-8.

McEnroe, a seven-times Grand Slam singles champion, is the captain of Team World while Team Europe are led by his former arch-rival and 11-times Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg.

"Kevin and John were key to Team World's near victory in 2018," McEnroe said in a statement. "And with Milos we add a big server who has beaten everyone on Team Europe more than once.

"We know Team Europe is incredibly strong but we are not coming to Geneva to lose. We've come very close the last couple of years, and the third time could definitely be the charm."

South African Anderson had a memorable outing at the Laver Cup in Chicago last year, beating Djokovic in the singles and teaming up with American Jack Sock to beat Djokovic and Federer in doubles.

"The Laver Cup is more than just a new event. It honors one of the greatest players of all time, Rod Laver, and the sacrifices he and his whole generation made to give us the opportunities and careers we have today)," Anderson said.

The Laver Cup will run from Sept. 20-22. Team Europe have won both previous editions.

Team Europe: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Fabio Fognini

Team World: Kevin Anderson, John Isner, Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)