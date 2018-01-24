Tennis: Cornet investigated over breach of anti-doping rules

PARIS (Reuters) - Frances' Alize Cornet is being investigated by the International Tennis Federation for a breach of anti-doping rules, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Wednesday.

The world number 42 has allegedly missed three random out-of-competition drugs tests in the last 12 months.

The 28-year-old Cornet will be left out of the France squad for the Fed Cup first-round tie against Belgium starting on Feb. 10, the FFT said.

"The French Tennis Federation, despite the consequences that the absence of Alize Cornet is likely to cause for the France team on a sporting level, wishes to show its firm determination to see the ITF's anti-doping program to be fully implemented," the FFT said in a statement.

