Thomas to ride Tour de France despite crash

(Reuters) - Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas was given the all clear to defend his title at next month's three-week race despite crashing out of the Tour de Suisse on Tuesday, his Team Ineos said.

“Thomas was taken straight to hospital having suffered abrasions on his shoulder and a cut above his right eye in the wake of the crash, but thankfully the 33-year-old has not sustained any further injuries,” the British outfit said in a statement.

Although the crash is a setback in the Briton’s Tour de France preparations, Thomas was optimistic after Ineos said his participation in the event was not in doubt.

“Clearly it’s frustrating and a small setback for my Tour de France preparations, but there’s still plenty of time before we start in Brussels in a few weeks’ time,” he said.

“We will recalibrate and I’m sure my coach Tim (Kerrison) will have a plan in place to ensure I’m ready for July 6th.”

Ineos are already without four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome for the July 6-27 race after he needed surgery following a heavy crash at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Thomas crashed during the fourth stage of the Tour de Suisse on Tuesday and abandoned the race.

