Reuters Sports News

Thomas to ride Tour de France despite crash

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 18, 2019 Updated : June 18, 2019
Reuters

(Reuters) - Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas was given the all clear to defend his title at next month's three-week race despite crashing out of the Tour de Suisse on Tuesday, his Team Ineos said.

“Thomas was taken straight to hospital having suffered abrasions on his shoulder and a cut above his right eye in the wake of the crash, but thankfully the 33-year-old has not sustained any further injuries,” the British outfit said in a statement.

Although the crash is a setback in the Briton’s Tour de France preparations, Thomas was optimistic after Ineos said his participation in the event was not in doubt.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

“Clearly it’s frustrating and a small setback for my Tour de France preparations, but there’s still plenty of time before we start in Brussels in a few weeks’ time,” he said.

 

“We will recalibrate and I’m sure my coach Tim (Kerrison) will have a plan in place to ensure I’m ready for July 6th.”

Ineos are already without four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome for the July 6-27 race after he needed surgery following a heavy crash at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Thomas crashed during the fourth stage of the Tour de Suisse on Tuesday and abandoned the race.

Related Articles

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris/Hugh Lawson/Pritha Sarkar)

Tags:
Reuters Sports
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries