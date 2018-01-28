Home
 
Thunder's George to replace injured Cousins in All Star Game

Reuters Sports News
 Published : January 28, 2018 | Updated : January 28, 2018

(Reuters) - Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George will replace the injured DeMarcus Cousins in next month’s All Star Game, the NBAannounced on Saturday. Cousins, who was voted a starter for the game and had been chosen as a part of LeBron James’ team, suffered a season-ending left Achilles injury on Friday against Houston.

George, now a five-time All Star, will join James’ team though the available starting lineup spot will be decided by the team’s coach.

He is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists and is second in the NBA with 2.1 steals per contest.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

 
 
