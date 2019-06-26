Torres rescues Yankees with walk-off single vs. Jays

Gleyber Torres hit a game-winning single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the New York Yankees overcame blowing a late lead and pulled out an 8-7 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon.

The win completed a three-game sweep and gave the Yankees 11 wins in their last 12 games as they head to London to face the Boston Red Sox in the first two major league games in Europe.

After Didi Gregorius reached on an infield single and Aaron Hicks walked, Torres won it by lining a 2-2 slider from Nick Kingham (3-1) into right field. It was Torres' third career walk-off hit.

The Yankees needed Torres' dramatic hit after Zack Britton faltered and allowed a game-tying single to rookie Cavan Biggio. Britton kept the game tied by inducing a double play from Lourdes Gurriel Jr -- who homered twice earlier -- and retiring Randal Grichuk.

Before Britton blew the save, the Yankees held a 7-6 lead on Luke Voit's RBI single in the sixth.

The Yankees came back from an early five-run deficit and extended their major-league-record homer streak to 29 games on a day in which they played without Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton sat out with a bruised right knee after exiting Tuesday's game following a headfirst slide at third base, and he will miss the team's trip to London and go on the injured list.

Gregorius started the early comeback with a solo homer in the second. Judge collected three hits, including had a two-run single in the second, and DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer in the fifth to tie the game at 5-5.

Gurriel hit a pair of long homers off lefty James Paxton, hitting a three-run drive three batters into the game and a solo shot to open the fifth. Danny Jansen added a two-run homer for Toronto, which capped a 2-4 road trip through Boston and New York and lost each game by two runs or fewer.

Neither starter made it beyond the fifth.

Toronto rookie Trent Thornton could not protect the early five-run lead and was tagged for five runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Paxton was rocked for six runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings while allowing a career-worst three homers.

