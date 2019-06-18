Reuters Sports News

Tour de France champion Thomas crashes in Swiss race

Published : June 18, 2019
(Reuters) - Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas crashed in the fourth stage of the Tour de Suisse on Tuesday, his team said.

“As we head into the final 30km of stage four Geraint Thomas has gone down in a crash," Team Ineos wrote on Twitter.

“Team and race medical personnel are with him now. The Welshman is sat up talking to the team.”

Ineos are already without four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome for the July 6-27 race after he suffered a heavy crash at the Criterium du Dauphine.

 

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

