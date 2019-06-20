Tsitsipas works overtime to reach Queen's quarter-finals

By Martyn Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a day of shocks at the Queen's Club grasscourt championships as he claimed two victories on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals.

First the Greek 20-year-old returned to court to complete his weather-delayed first-round clash with Britain's Kyle Edmund before scraping past Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

Chardy served for the match in the second set but world number six Tsitsipas hung in to level before sealing a 4-7 7-6(0) 7-6(4) victory to prolong his debut appearance at the prestigious Wimbledon warm-up event.

Defending champion Marin Cilic, seeded five, was earlier cut down to size by Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the second round, the big-serving Croat slumping to a 6-4 6-4 defeat.

The result was all the more surprising as it was only the diminutive Schwartzman's third career victory on grass.

Second seed Kevin Anderson, runner-up at Wimbledon last year, went down 6-1 4-6 6-4 to Gilles Simon while another Frenchman, Nicolas Mahut, put paid to the hopes of three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Mahut won 3-6 7-5 7-6(2) but there was an awkward moment for the veteran Frenchman as he was given a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct after leaving a ballgirl in tears when he struck her with a ball.

The qualifier, ranked down at 191 but always a threat on grass, had just dropped serve early on and decided to send down a practice delivery that clipped the ballgirl in the head as she went about her duties at the back of the court.

It was clearly accidental but followed another Mahut incident two days ago when he skidded over chasing a wide ball and ploughed into another unfortunate ballgirl.

Mahut and Simon meet for a place in the semi-finals.

Tsitsipas belatedly moved through to the second round as he finished off Edmund 6-3 7-5 having come off the previous night at 3-3 in the second set. He needed seven match points to end home interest in the singles draw.

He will face the winner of the match between Australian Nick Kyrgios and Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime, both of whom were playing their second matches in a thankfully dry day after the rain that washed out Tuesday and bogged down Wednesday.

Kyrgios beat Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets but became embroiled in a row with umpire Fergus Murphy and was warned for unsportsmanlike conduct. [L8N23R4LT]

(Reporting by Martyn Herman,; Editing by Toby Davis and Ed Osmond)